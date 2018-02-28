Provident surges after fronting up to "inexcusable" errors

Oliver Gill

Provident Financial shares rocketed yesterday as its boss admitted the lender had “inexcusably” lost sight of its customers.

Around £600m was added to the market value of Britain’s biggest doorstep lender as shares surged 70 per cent.

The dramatic reaction followed an announcement Provident will pay around £190m in fines and redress across to separate regulatory investigations. In addition, the Bradford-based lender – which last year endured one of the biggest one-day sell-offs in FTSE 100 history – revealed plans for a £300m rights issue.

The figures for both the rights issue and the fines were well below market expectations.

At the heart of Provident’s problems was what some City analysts labelled a ”botched” operational overhaul of its home credit business announced almost a year ago.

“I wouldn’t use the word botched. I think they [the operational changes] were poorly handled,” chief executive Malcolm Le May told City A.M.

I think we implemented it very poorly and we lost sight of the customers. And that is frankly, inexcusable.

Read more: Provident's shares have just hit lows last seen in 1996

Home collection

The operational changes included bringing the lender’s agency network in-house and rolling out new technology. Collection rates plummeted from around 90 per cent to the mid-50s.

The changes have drawn criticism from other subprime lenders, who have said it went against the grain of an agency network replicated across the sector.

Le May said: “I think the concept is right. I think have an employee-based salesforce is better than having a third party agency business.”

Investors were buoyed having feared regulatory penalties and redress of more than £300m. On Monday shares had plummeted amid weekend reports of a £500m rights issue.

The two Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) probes related to the mis-selling of a PPI-style product called repayment option plan (ROP) by subsidiary Vanquis, and shortcomings in affordability checks by car finance arm Moneybarn.

Read more: Neil Woodford's sharing a £300m windfall after Provident's meteoric rise

Ambulance chasers

Le May insisted ROP was “very different” to PPI. In the majority of cases, redress for mis-selling will reduce balances owed by customers rather than present them with a cheque.

Le May said: “There is not going to be the cash for the ambulance chasers to go after.”

Peel Hunt analyst Stuart Duncan said yesterday’s announcements represented “an inflection point for Provident” and viewed them as positive. “The major uncertainty has been removed,” he said, referring to the regulatory fines.

Goodbody analyst John Cronin said: “We hope that this draws a line in the sand under Provident Financial’s problems.”

Read more: Provident share price jumps 71 per cent: Reaction from City analysts