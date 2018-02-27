Lucy White

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the second biggest independent forecourt operator in the UK, has today snapped up larger rival MRH in a £1.2bn deal.

MFG, which is backed by heavyweight private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), bought MRH in a deal which will create the UK's largest petrol station forecourt operator by number of sites and the second largest by fuel volume.

The new business will manage fuel brands such as BP, Shell and Texaco, and convenience retail brands such as Budgens, Costa Coffee, Spar and Subway.

"As petrol forecourts transition to customer-focused convenience and food-to-go hubs for local communities, this platform is distinctly positioned to meet this growing demand across the UK,” said CD&R partner Marco Herbst.

Together, MFG and MRH operate more than 900 sites – predominantly company-owned and franchisee-operated.

MFG’s chairman Alasdair Locke will remain in his position, while former Tesco chief executive Terry Leahy will continue to serve on the board of directors.

“This is a transformational milestone for both companies that we believe will make us an even stronger partner for fuel brands and retail customers seeking convenient food-service options,” said Locke.

CD&R bought MFG in 2015 for around £500m.

