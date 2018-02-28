Jasper Jolly

Fears over UK house prices continued to rise in February, with British consumers' confidence that the value of housing will rise slumping to among its lowest levels since the result of the Brexit referendum was announced.

A survey of around 7,000 Britons over the course of February by pollsters Yougov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) showed an index of house value expectations falling to its second lowest since July 2016.

While the reading of 131.4 points remains significantly above the 100 mark which indicated overall negative sentiment, in the medium term it represents a serious decline in confidence in the housing market. Aside from the Brexit vote aftermath, February's reading is the lowest since June 2013.

Read more: Revealed: These are the UK cities with the highest house price growth

Most economists believe the outlook for house price growth, an obsession of the British, is weak over the coming year after an extraordinary run of asset price inflation in recent years.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, predicts increases in prices will be limited to only two per cent this year, while some pockets of the market – most notably London – have seen prices actually fall.

Nina Skero, CEBR head of macroeconomics, pointed out that declining confidence in the value of housing is often a precursor to falling consumer spending. The so-called wealth effect usually means rising house prices make consumers feel more able to spend, even if there is no change to their actual income.

Skero said: "Particularly concerning is the drop in house value expectations as this measure is an important bellwether for consumer spending. The persistent squeeze on real incomes has already created concerns for consumer-facing sectors and faltering housing market expectations only compound these worries."

Read more: The risers and fallers of London boroughs ranked on house price growth