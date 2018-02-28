Toys R Us has fallen into administration

Helen Cahill

Toys R Us has today fallen into administration putting around 3,000 jobs at risk.

In an announcement this morning, Moorfields confirmed it had been appointed to handle the process.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said:

We will be conducting an orderly wind-down of the store portfolio over the coming weeks. All stores remain open until further notice and stock will be subject to clearance and special promotions. We’re encouraging customers to redeem their gift cards and vouchers as soon as possible. We will make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business. The newer, smaller, more interactive stores in the portfolio have been outperforming the older warehouse-style stores that were opened in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Thomas added that the process "is likely to affect many Toys R Us staff", but whether some or all of the stores will close "remains to be decided".

Moorfields said although Toys R Us is in administration, all of its stores will continue trading "until further notice" and much of the stock will be subject to clearance discounts.

Alvarez & Marsal has been managing the global restructuring of Toys R Us, however, City A.M. understands it could not carry out the administration in the UK due to a conflict of interest. It would be inappropriate for Alverez & Marsal, which has been trying to maintain Toys R Us’ standing globally, to then profit from the company’s collapse in the UK.

Toys R Us operates more than 230 shops in 10 European countries, and has been seeking a buyer for the European business, although a suitor has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Toys R Us has a £15m VAT bill due, and has been unable to find a buyer. The retailer has a large portfolio of out-of-town stores, and has struggled to keep pace with Amazon as more shoppers buy their toys online.

