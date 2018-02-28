British Paralympic Association launches new UK classification code

Joe Hall

British Paralympic chiefs have responded to concerns about possible manipulation of the system by launching a new classification code for UK athletes.

After consulting with over 390 stakeholders in UK sports, the British Paralympic Association has issued a new code which it says will provide clearer guidelines over classification.

Athletes will also be better equipped to report any concerns about suspected exaggeration of impairments to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Last year a digital culture media and sport select committee heard claims from British Paralympians including 11-time champion Tanni Grey-Thompson that some rivals were misrepresenting their impairments and others were placed in the wrong classification classes.

"Education for everyone engaged around the process — athletes, their families, the sports and other agencies in the sporting landscape — is crucial to this," said chief executive of the British Paralympic Association Tim Hollingsworth.

"We will do all we can to help those involved fully understand the new cose and system and have access to the necessary support and advice. This will include the option to raise any concerns directly with the British Paralympic Association where an individual feels it necessary to remain independent of a sport's national governing body."