Jasper Jolly

British households remained wary in February as they look for a long-awaited wage acceleration and the next, crucial step in Brexit negotiations.

The long-running measure of consumer confidence from GfK showed a drop of one point to a negative reading of 10, around the same weak level seen since June of last year.

The reading has stayed in negative territory since February 2016, with economists pointing to the rising toll from inflation as a key reason for citizens’ declining confidence.

Bank of England economists expect annual wage growth figures to finally pick up above the pace of inflation, which hit three per cent in the year to January, in the first three months of the year.

Separate data from Yougov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) also published today shows consumers still have a negative outlook for their finances over the next year, in spite of a sharp increase in feelings of job security.

Nina Skero, CEBR head of macroeconomics, said that while the resilience of attitudes in their measure was “encouraging”, a headline bump up for confidence to a reading of 108.7 points masks problems. A year ago the measure was at 109.6 points.

Skero said: “The persistent squeeze on real incomes has already created concerns for consumer-facing sectors and faltering housing market expectations only compound these worries.”

GfK’s measure of major purchase intentions, an important indicator of forward-looking sentiment, dipped in February, leaving it five points down on the same point last year.

Joe Staton, head of experience innovation UK at GfK, says: “ Despite positive news about upgraded growth forecasts, and the promise of higher wage increases this year, confidence will remain subdued until we feel the positive impact on our purses. Consumers have good reason to feel jittery and depressed.”

The nervous mood is reflected by employers awaiting signs of progress on Brexit. A survey to be published today by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) will show that only 18 per cent of employers intend on increasing their permanent staff numbers in the coming year.

More than a third of respondents thought that economic conditions in the country are getting worse, and the net balance of confidence in hiring and investment decisions fell to eight per cent, which is the lowest reading since the referendum, the REC will say.

REC chief executive Kevin Green said: “We are now seeing that businesses are starting to feel hesitant about hiring.

“We’ve now got a year left before Brexit happens and we still don’t know what this means for employers or EU staff in the country. Businesses need clarity in order to feel confident about the UK’s economic conditions.”

