Wally Pyrah

AT LAST the wheel of fortune has turned in favour of trainer David Hall.

The former Melbourne Cup-winning handler has had a desperate season so far in Hong Kong, at one time going over three months without a winner in a losing sequence totalling 146.

It wasn’t as if his horses were running badly, he had 38 placed horses, many of which were beaten in photos, and plenty of hard-luck stories.

But two recent winners have now put a spring back in the step of the trainer and his stable.

NUCLEAR POWER (1.50pm), another of his horses who was unlucky when that losing run was rolling, lines up for redemption over the extended mile.

Twice in recent efforts, young claimer Matthew Poon has found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, either being checked up, or badly hampered when about to make his challenge for glory.

This could be a case of third time lucky. The former inmate of UK trainer William Muir has been drawn well in this bid to compensate connections, and he can finally visit the winner’s circle.

With two of his main rivals, Jade Fortune and Tang Fleming, either badly off at the revised weights or drawn wide, this is the ideal opportunity for Poon to erase the ghosts of the past.

Earlier in the afternoon, keep an eye on another of Hall’s contenders BEEKELY (12.15pm), who lines up over six furlongs.

The Derek Leung-ridden front- runner ran out of petrol in the closing stages when a close-up fifth earlier this month. That was his first race for two months, and he will strip fitter.

POINTERS

Beekely e/w 12.15pm Sha Tin

Nuclear Power 1.50pm Sha Tin