Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains unconvinced by the effectiveness of a winter break in English football after the prospect of a mid-season recuperation period appeared to move a step closer.

The Football Association, Premier League and English Football League are believed to have reached agreement for an annual two-week break in early February from the 2019-20 season.

Such a proposal would see the FA Cup fifth round played in midweek, and would ensure that all top-flight clubs would have a full 13 days without a match. Pochettino, however, believes English traditions are at risk.

“The Premier League is the Premier League because we are different to other leagues,” said Pochettino. “To keep the dynamic is so important. I don’t know how it’s going to work, this new situation. I think we need more information. We’ll see.

“I think it will be different to the winter break that’s in Spain, Italy, France and Germany. For me, it’s cultural. In England you cannot stop playing on Boxing Day or at New Year or over the Christmas period.

“I think it’s the most beautiful period in England to play football. But in Spain if you want to play in this period, the fans are not happy. But that’s cultural. Maybe it’s going to happen. We’ll see how it’s going to work. But I’m not sure if it’s going to work well.

“I think the most difficult period is Christmas, it’s not February.”

Pochettino, meanwhile, whose side host League One Rochdale on Wedneday in their FA Cup fifth round reply, has confirmed that he has spoken to midfielder Dele Alli following his latest diving controversy against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Alli was criticised for tumbling over Eagles goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, while his manager has urged the 21-year-old to harness the attention upon him and be remembered for the correct reasons.

“After the Palace game we had a short chat about this situation,” addd Pochettino. “He is an amazing player with an amazing personality and character and he is always in focus, like [Wayne] Rooney was.

“I am happy with him and all players need to improve in different areas, not only in football. In these types of situations, it is about being clever. Don’t be the focus for these types of situations. Be the focus for scoring great goals.”

Pochettino also hit back at ex-Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas, who was sacked in December 2013, after he claimed 35-goal striker Harry Kane would need to leave Spurs in order to win trophies.

“Harry’s happy here and of course he wants to win titles here like all of us,” said the Argentinian. “We are here to develop, to help the club achieve and win titles.”

Tottenham will be without defensive duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, who have ankle and hamstring problems respectively, for tonight’s clash.