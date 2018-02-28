Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover banking, asset management consulting and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Aldermore

Aldermore, the specialist bank, has appointed Sue Hayes to the newly created role of group managing director – retail finance. Sue will join the Bank in June, and will be a member of the bank’s executive committee. Reporting to Phillip Monks, chief executive of Aldermore, Sue will be responsible for managing the existing Bank’s mortgages and savings businesses as well as expanding into new areas. Sue joins Aldermore from Barclays where she was managing director of premier and community segments and savings products. Prior to this, Sue worked at Santander UK, where she held a number of senior roles across retail and commercial banking, including managing director – business banking and director of product marketing. During this time Santander’s market share in new mortgages increased threefold. Sue brings over 25 years’ of banking experience to her new role, having also held senior positions at RBS and Halifax Bank of Scotland.

MJ Hudson

MJ Hudson, the asset management consultancy, has hired Sean Scott to help MJ Hudson on its mission to provide a single, comprehensive solution for its clients operating within asset management. Sean Scott joins as partner (hedge fund practice). Sean has worked in the industry for over 15 years and practiced both on and off shore in multiple global jurisdictions. He also has extensive experience of advising and crisis managing distressed funds. He is recognised by both Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners for his legal and commercial acumen. Sean’s expertise includes advising managers, investors and service providers on the formation, investment into, operation and on-going maintenance of investment funds.

W Legal

Commercial law firm W Legal have added former Enyo Law founding partner Michael Green to their growing team of consultants. Michael is combining the role as a consultant to the Holborn-based law firm alongside his role for litigation activist RGL Management. He specialises in the resolution of commercial disputes, with a strong emphasis on the financial services sector including insurance and reinsurance matters. He has regularly acted against banks and other large financial institutions, including acting for large claimant groups and liquidators in relation to IRHPs, loans and failed and often fraudulent investment schemes. Michael has a wealth of experience of managing and hedging clients’ exposure to the risk and cost of commercial disputes, based around combining ATE insurance, litigation funding and CFAs in innovative funding packages.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.