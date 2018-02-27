Chelsea's Antonio Conte named Italy's top choice for vacant head coach role

Joe Hall

Under-pressure Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is Italy's first choice to be their next national team coach, despite him being contracted to the West London side until 2019.

Conte, who steered a weak Italy squad to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016, is being lined up for a return to the vacant Azzurri hot seat after his successor Gian Piero Ventura failed to secure World Cup qualification.

Italian football association vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta said he intends to approach Conte, who he considers the best man for the job.

"I haven't chosen yet but I think Conte is the one who could do the best," he said.

"I'll definitely talk with him in a couple of months."

Roberto Mancini, Carlo Ancelotti and Claudio Ranieri - all of whom, like Conte, have won the Premier League as managers - are also being considered by Costacurta. Yet Conte's prior experience in international football gives him the edge in the former AC Milan defender's mind.

"He has already shown he knows how to be national team coach while the others haven't yet," said Costacurta.

"That doesn't mean I wouldn't be happy with Mancini or with Ancelotti - although Ancelotti seems to have removed himself from consideration."

After sweeping to the league title in his first season in England last year, Conte's Chelsea side have stuttered this season and were left outside the Champions League places after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United this weekend.

When previously linked with the Italy job, Conte has insisted he intends to see out his Chelsea contract.

"My intention, my will, my desire is to respect this contract," he said last month.

"Costacurta is a friend, but maybe he forgot that I still have 18 months of contract with Chelsea. My will, my desire, is to stay here and continue my work."

Italy will play England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium next month with under-21 manager Luigi Di Bagio as interim head coach.