Virgin Money share price jumps as underlying profits rise by 28 per cent

Jasper Jolly

Virgin Money’s profits rose in 2017 as the challenger bank reorients its strategy towards a new era of retail banking.

Shares rose by more than six per cent towards the end of the trading day after Virgin Money this morning announced underlying profit before tax increased by 28 per cent to £273.3m.

That came on the back of strong growth in retail deposits, with balances up by 10 per cent year-on-year to £30.8bn, and credit card lending, which expanded by £600m.

Read more: Now a challenger bank is banning bitcoin credit card purchases

While the bank warned its outlook for 2018 is predicated on “resilient economic conditions and modest economic growth”, it nevertheless said it expects “solid double-digit returns and a progressive dividend” this year.

The bank said it will continue to move towards retail spending cards, such as a tie-in with the affiliated Virgin Atlantic Airways brand.

The cost to income ratio improved significantly to 52.3 per cent, from 57.2 per cent in 2016, with further improvement expected this year. Meanwhile, the bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of balance sheet strength, came in at 13.8 per cent, above analyst expectations.

Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive, said the bank “generated market-beating growth across our core products” while keeping an “uncompromising focus on asset quality”.

Read more: Virgin Money reboots business banking plans after UK economy "resilience"

She added: “We continue to experience robust customer demand and stable customer behaviour in a resilient housing market, and we expect to maintain solid double-digit returns in 2018.”

Gadhia added she sees “strategic opportunities arising from the technological and regulatory changes shaping UK retail banking”, referring to open banking rules which will likely boost competition for the biggest lenders as well as a wave of digital innovation.

She said: “Broadening our customer appeal through the development of our SME and digital bank propositions will provide access to a wider pool of UK retail banking revenues and further diversify our funding base.”

Read more: Virgin Money close to unveiling all-female leadership team