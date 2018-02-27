Drax shares rise as earnings improve across the board

Courtney Goldsmith

Power company Drax's earnings rose in 2017 as the company's units improved across the board amid an "energy revolution" in the UK.

The figures

The firm's share price rose as much as nine per cent today after Drax said its core earnings rose about 64 per cent to £229m for the year to the end of December, beating analysts' expectations as biomass generation picked up and the firm completed its purchase of supplier Opus Energy.

Drax, which is transforming its business to move away from coal, swung to a loss before tax of £183m compared with a profit of £197m the previous year though, due to foreign currency hedging of £156m.

The group's dividend rose to 12.3p per share, and Drax revealed a £50m share buyback programme.

Why it's interesting

All of Drax's businesses contributed to the group's earnings increase in 2017, with power generation rising by £64m to £238m as production from the firm's biomass wood pellet business grew by 35 per cent.

Drax has converted half of its six power plants in Yorkshire to burn wood pellets instead of coal, as the government aims to close all of the UK's coal plants by 2025 in order to meet its climate targets.

The firm plans to convert a fourth power plant by the end of the year and replace its existing coal plants with two gas plants, which it sees as a longer-term option for growth.

What Drax said

Will Gardiner, who was appointed as chief executive of Drax last year, said: "We continued to transform the business in 2017, delivering a strong Ebitda performance, in line with expectations. This was delivered by all parts of the business making positive contributions for the first time."

He said:

We also made good progress delivering our strategy, which is clear and unchanged. We are increasing biomass self-supply, developing projects to diversify our generation mix and growing our B2B energy supply business. The UK is undergoing an energy revolution, starting with a significant reduction in carbon emissions, and to support that we are helping to change the way energy is generated, supplied and used.

