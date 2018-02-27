Alys Key

Upper Crust and Ritazza operator SSP Group faced shareholder unrest at its annual general meeting (AGM) today, as almost a third of investors rebelled against its chairman.

Chair Vagn Sørensen had been criticised by an investor advice service for his multiple roles. Today 32.1 per cent of votes cast opposed his re-election.

The board said it noted shareholders' concerns over his range of external appointments, but was "satisfied that Vagn Sørensen has sufficient capacity to meet his commitments to the SSP Group".

The board added: "Specifically, the Board and the Management team believe that Mr Sørensen's knowledge of the business and extensive experience brings many benefits to the Group and that his time availability and attention have been without question and have not been adversely impacted by his other board appointments."

But the statement said that Sorensen will review his portfolio over the coming period.

The company also faced opposition to its remuneration policy, as nearly 23 per cent of votes were cast against.

The board responded by saying it would engage with shareholders on the issue.

The revolt means the company will be named in a new register which records significant shareholder rebellions against proposals.