Good news for consumers: Food price inflation slowed last month

Helen Cahill

Price inflation on food products slowed last month in a sign that inflationary pressures are easing for consumers.

Shop prices fell 0.8 per cent year-on-year in February, according to figures released today by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), meaning shop prices have now been declining to 58 months in a row.

Read more: This energy supplier is hiking its prices as gas costs rise on cold weather

The fall in prices for non-food retailers deepened to 2.2 per cent; in the prior months, prices were down by 1.9 per cent.

Food inflation eased to 1.6 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in January, with fresh food inflation slowing dramatically from 1.7 per cent to 0.9 per cent.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said the figures showed retailers are now passed the peak of the inflationary pressures caused by the fall in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote.

"This will ease the squeeze on consumer incomes over the coming year, but it's likely to do little to lift the rate of growth in consumption," she said. "Earnings are still falling in real terms, despite wages increasing, and savings are unlikely to provide the same support to spending that they have over the last 18 months."