Irish hotel company Dalata has praised its market-beating London hotels as it posted a bumper rise in revenue for 2017.

The Figures

Revenue jumped almost 20 per cent in 2017 to €348.5m (£307.5m).

Adjusted earnings grew 23.3 per cent to €104.9m, while profit before tax soared by 75.3 per cent to €77.3m.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry metric, rose by 10 per cent to €88.51, while occupancy inched up to 83.1 per cent.

Shares in the company were up 2.4 per cent in afternoon trading at 521p.

Why it's interesting

Several hotel companies said last year that they had experienced a boom in London, due to a record influx of visitors to the city.

London's hotel boom will continue into 2018, according to one report, which is good news for Dalata. Its two London hotels beat an already buoyant market.

The Clayton Crown hotel in Cricklewood and the Clayton Hotel in Chiswick recorded combined RevPAR growth of 11.9 per cent compared to a city-wide average of 4.4 per cent.

What Dalata said

Chief executive Pat McCann said: "2017 was another exciting time for Dalata and I am delighted with the progress we have made. The team at Dalata have delivered another year of strong earnings growth and met our target to announce 1,200 new rooms per year."

