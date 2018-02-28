Rebecca Smith

New analysis has compiled the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in Britain that pay at least £40,000 a year.

In data released today from job website Indeed, a shortlist reveals which jobs are in demand and likely to see their pay rise as a result.

The firm analysed hundreds of thousands of vacancies advertised over the past three years to compile the rankings, and the list is dominated by roles in computing, HR and business strategy.

Read more: These are the UK's happiest workers

Coming up top is a full stack developer, a specialist software design job, which has seen demand from employers shoot up 607 per cent in three years, according to Indeed.

Businesses have also been on the hunt for HR hires, notably "people analytics managers" and "senior talent acquisition managers" - up 483 per cent and 194 per cent respectively.

Here's the top 10:

Job title Average salary Growth in vacancies 1. Full stack developer £46,542 607 per cent 2. People analytics manager £58,988 483 per cent 3. Machine learning engineer £54,929 306 per cent 4. Data scientist £56,176 229 per cent 5. Senior talent acquisition manager £54,482 194 per cent 6. Partnerships and innovation manager £40,263 173 per cent 7. Computer vision engineer £48,754 171 per cent 8. Development operations engineer £56,259 162 per cent 9. Director of customer success £71,680 132 per cent 10. Family solicitor £40,273 128 per cent

Bill Richards, UK managing director at Indeed, said:

Ambitious jobseekers know that the staffing needs of employers evolve over time. The key to success is to get ahead of the curve and work out exactly what - and who - they want. Computing professionals have been in demand for decades and many employers are always on the look-out for those with good coding skills. Our data reveals just how many opportunities there are for specialists like full stack developers and machine learning engineers - and how much employers are willing to pay to attract them.

Richards noted that while many of the jobs on the list "may not even have existed 10 years ago", there was still strong demand for "time-honoured roles like family solicitors and HR professionals".

“While many of the jobs in this list may not even have existed 10 years ago, it’s reassuring to see there is still strong demand for time honoured roles like Family Solicitors and HR professionals.

Read more: These are 2018's most (and least) stressful jobs