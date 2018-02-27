Joe Hall

Following their 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, the Arsenal hierarchy is reported to have finally concurred with the opinion of large sections of the club's fan base that they should start looking for a new manager to replace Arsene Wenger.

With the Frenchman's position set to be reviewed at the end of the season, four names have emerged as the club's favoured candidates to replace him. Here's the lowdown:

Leonardo Jardim

Who? Monaco manager.

Age: 43.

CV: Camacha, Chaves, Beira-Mar, Braga, Olympiacos, Sporting Lisbon, Monaco.

Need to know: Like Wenger before he arrived in North London, Jardim's most impressive achievement to date is winning the French league title with Monaco. Jardim never played football professionally and instead started his coaching career at 27, working his way up the ladder in his native Portugal before moving to Olympiacos where he won the Greek league and Cup double.

Mikel Arteta

Who? Manchester City assistant manager.

Age: 35.

CV: Former Arsenal captain, assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Need to know: A familiar face to Arsenal fans, having made 149 appearances for the Gunners as a defensive midfielder in the final years of his career. After retiring in 2016 he turned down a coaching role with Arsenal and Tottenham for the chance to work with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, where he has further cemented a burgeoning reputation as a coach.

Brendan Rodgers

Who? Celtic manager.

Age: 45.

CV: Youth coach at Chelsea, Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic.

Need to know: Rodgers turned Swansea City into an established Premier League side known for playing attractive passing football before being appointed Liverpool manager in 2012. The Reds had finished eighth the previous season and within two years were a whisker away from their first league title since in 24 years. Yet after losing Luis Suarez, Rodgers was unable to repeat the feat and was sacked in October 2015 with his side 10th. He has rebuilt his reputation at Celtic where his team broke numerous records while winning the treble last season.

Joachim Low

Who? German national team coach.

Age: 58.

CV: Playing career in Germany's top two divisions, FC Frauenfeld, VfB Stuttgart, Fenerbahce, Karlsruher SC, Adanaspor, Tirol Innsbruck, Austria Wien, Germany (assistant), Germany.

Need to know: The central figure in Germany's football revolution that led to their 2014 World Cup triumph. He provided the craft to Jurgen Klinsmann's charisma as assistant in Germany's 2006 campaign, before taking over the top job and steering his team to the semi-finals or final in each of the last five major tournaments. As a club manager he enjoyed cup success with Stuttgart but only won a league title once - with Austria's Tirol Innsbruck in 2002.