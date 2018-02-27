Oliver Gill

Two of Sky's big institutional backers have predicted a bidding war after Comcast's £22bn offer to buy the UK media behemoth, according to reports.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey labelled Comcast's offer "fantastic" and said a counter bid was now likely.

Comcast's £12.50 a share bid ups the ante on Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox – which has offered £10.75 for the 61 per cent of the company it does not already own.

Meanwhile, hedge fund Polygon has agreed with Odey. Portfolio manager Bechara Nasr told Reuters Sky could eventually fetch £15 a share.

Spread betters projected Comcast's share price to fall 1.25 per cent when Wall Street opens later today.

Read more: Comcast takes on Rupert Murdoch with a £22.1bn bid for Sky

Comcast's attempt to gazump Fox this morning was also seen by City analysts as the opening salvo in a bidding war for Sky.

CCS Insight's Paolo Pescatore said Comcast had put a "real spanner in the works". Fox's shareholding in Sky is one of a number of assets it ultimately hoped to flog to Disney.

Russ Mould from AJ Bell said he expects Murdoch to deliver a counter bid.

He said: “Comcast seems unlikely to face the same level of regulatory headaches as Fox, which is still awaiting approval on the deal more than a year since it was first agreed.”

Read more: 21st Century Fox attempts to woo regulators with sweetened Sky News deal