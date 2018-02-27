Tuesday 27 February 2018 1:01pm

Comcast bid for Sky: Crispin Odey labels bidding war "fantastic" as hedgies eye £15 a share

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Revellers Enjoy Melbourne Cup Day Festivities
Source: Getty

Two of Sky's big institutional backers have predicted a bidding war after Comcast's £22bn offer to buy the UK media behemoth, according to reports.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey labelled Comcast's offer "fantastic" and said a counter bid was now likely.

Comcast's £12.50 a share bid ups the ante on Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox – which has offered £10.75 for the 61 per cent of the company it does not already own.

Meanwhile, hedge fund Polygon has agreed with Odey. Portfolio manager Bechara Nasr told Reuters Sky could eventually fetch £15 a share.

Spread betters projected Comcast's share price to fall 1.25 per cent when Wall Street opens later today.

Read more: Comcast takes on Rupert Murdoch with a £22.1bn bid for Sky

Comcast's attempt to gazump Fox this morning was also seen by City analysts as the opening salvo in a bidding war for Sky.

CCS Insight's Paolo Pescatore said Comcast had put a "real spanner in the works". Fox's shareholding in Sky is one of a number of assets it ultimately hoped to flog to Disney.

Russ Mould from AJ Bell said he expects Murdoch to deliver a counter bid.

He said: “Comcast seems unlikely to face the same level of regulatory headaches as Fox, which is still awaiting approval on the deal more than a year since it was first agreed.”

Read more: 21st Century Fox attempts to woo regulators with sweetened Sky News deal

Tags

Related articles

Comcast takes on Rupert Murdoch with a £22.1bn bid for Sky
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Should Fox's bid to take over Sky go ahead if Sky News is made independent?
Liz Duff
Liz Duff | Contributor

Why Sky's Premier League victory is perfectly timed for Rupert Murdoch
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff