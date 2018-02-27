Rebecca Smith

Marks & Spencer has become the latest retail giant to publish its gender pay gap figures today, saying it will look to encourage more flexible working as it seeks to improve further.

The high street stalwart said its median pay gap was 3.3 per cent, while its mean came in at 12.3 per cent, and said that its gap was lower than both the UK average and retail average.

More women than men received a bonus at the firm, at 75.7 per cent compared to 66.3 per cent, though M&S reported a median bonus gap of 15.9 per cent and mean gap of 53.4 per cent.

M&S's head of talent, Simmone Haywood, said:

While it's positive that our gender pay gap is lower than the UK average, the issues at play are complicated, and we believe it's much more important to focus on taking meaningful action to drive equality and inclusivity rather than simply the numbers themselves."

To tackle the gap that exists, M&S said it is focusing on addressing its pipeline of women into senior roles, as well as encouraging more flexible working.

The company's overall workforce across stores, distribution and offices is almost three-quarters female, though it noted there was a higher proportion of men in senior positions.

M&S said it also had a high proportion of females in entry level roles where flexible working is more relevant.

The government requires all firms employing more than 250 people to publish their gender pay gap information by 1 April. So far, over 1,200 firms have reported of around 9,000 that will need to do so.

M&S has set out plans to extend its UK pay gap monitoring and reporting to include ethnicity, disability and age where held, and take action to close any gaps.

Last week Tesco and Aldi reported their pay gaps, with the former saying it had an 8.7 per cent pay gap due to male workers taking more shifts that offer premiums, such as bank holidays.

Aldi meanwhile, reported a 4.8 per cent gender pay gap, saying the main reason for its disparity was a higher number of men in senior positions.

