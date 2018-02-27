Caitlin Morrison

Boris Johnson has created waves today by comparing the Northern Irish border with the divide between the boroughs of Camden and Westminster.

The foreign secretary drew the comparison while speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today show this morning.

"There's no border between Camden and Westminster but when I was mayor we anesthetically and invisibly took hundreds and millions of pounds from the accounts of people travelling between those two boroughs without any need for border checks," he said.

When challenged by presenter Mishal Husain on whether this was a realistic comparison to draw, Johnson replied: "I think it's a very relevant comparison."

The Irish border is a particularly contentious issue between the UK and the EU, with talks between the two parties coming to a crisis point more than once due to a lack of agreement on how the border will operate post-Brexit.

Earlier this month it was reported that Northern Ireland would remain in the single market after the UK leaves the EU, however, Theresa May and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have since pledged to work towards a solution that does not require this deviation between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.