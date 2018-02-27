Rebecca Smith

Low-cost carrier Ryanair said today it is closing its Glasgow Airport base in November, citing the hit from air passenger duty.

The move puts more than 300 jobs at risk, with Ryanair cutting the number of routes out of Glasgow from 23 to three.

It will move its Glasgow-based aircraft to Edinburgh and start 11 new routes, with five of the Glasgow International routes - Derry, Lisbon, Sofia Riga and Berlin - switching to Edinburgh Airport.

Ryanair’s chief commercial officer, David O’Brien said:

Ryanair regrets these cuts in the weaker Glasgow market where efforts to stimulate low fare demand are severely hampered by the continuing burden of APD. As a result, we will transfer our Glasgow International based aircraft to Edinburgh in November where we will offer 11 new low fare routes (45 in total including London Stansted) and deliver over 3.5m passengers per annum at Edinburgh Airport.

Sky News reported O'Brien adding that Brexit was "particularly threatening to Scotland and its economy".

"The weaker Scottish economy is even weaker in Glasgow and we simply can't bear the air passenger duty of £13," he said.

The airline has been vocal in its Brexit concerns, and said last month it intends to roll out a Brexit clause in its tickets later this year, explaining flights are "subject to the regulatory environment allowing this flight to take place".

Ryanair's Scottish winter schedule 2018 Edinburgh : 45 routes including London Stansted & 11 new routes to Berlin, Derry, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Lisbon, Memmingen, Stockholm Skavsta, Riga, Seville, Sofia, & Tallinn

: 45 routes including London Stansted & 11 new routes to Berlin, Derry, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Lisbon, Memmingen, Stockholm Skavsta, Riga, Seville, Sofia, & Tallinn Glasgow Prestwick : 8 routes to Alicante, Faro, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Malaga, Malta, Rzeszow & Tenerife South

: 8 routes to Alicante, Faro, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Malaga, Malta, Rzeszow & Tenerife South Glasgow International – Three routes to Dublin (3 times daily), Krakow (2 wkly) & Wroclaw (2 wkly)

