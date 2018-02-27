Alys Key

As hundreds of bars ditch plastic straws and coffee chains cut down on cups, Pret a Manger is eyeing bottles as the next way to cut down on waste.

The food-to-go chain is mulling the idea of a plastic bottle deposit scheme, modelled on countries such as Denmark and Germany which have a 90 per cent recycling rate for plastic bottles.

The scheme would add 10p to the usual price of a bottled drink, but this would then be returned to the customer once they bring the bottle back to a branch.

A trial period for the idea has been pencilled in for April, taking place in Brighton. If successful, customers could be paying deposits across the country as soon as autumn this year.

Writing on the company's website, Pret's chief executive Clive Schlee said: “It will take time to eliminate unnecessary plastic, but I hope this sort of initiative will bring that day forward by drawing attention to the issue and stimulating new ideas."

Schlee asked customers to tweet feedback on the idea to his account.

I know @pret needs to do more to tackle the plastic problem.We're thinking of introducing a bottle deposit scheme. Could it work? Tell me what you think 🤔 https://t.co/62pz4PwuCq — Clive Schlee (@Cliveschlee) February 27, 2018

The idea follows the beginning of a Starbucks trial of an extra charge for disposable cups, which kicked off in London yesterday.

There have also been more efforts to encourage people to refill water bottles, with Borough Market adding water fountains in a bid to go plastic-free last year. Network Rail pledged a similar initiative earlier this month.

Even global drinks giant Coca-Cola has set out an ambitious plan to recycle more of its packaging.