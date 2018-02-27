Rebecca Smith

With just over a month remaining to the deadline for big businesses to publish their gender pay gaps, thousands are still yet to do so.

So far, 1,258 firms have revealed the information required by government of companies employing more than 250 people, including mean and median gender pay gaps, as well as differences in bonuses among men and women.

Of those, some of the larger pay gaps reported have come from airlines, with Jet2.com reporting a median pay gap of 49.7 per cent, which reflects the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of hourly pay of men and women.

It had a mean pay gap, showing the difference between the average hourly pay of men and women, of 53.5 per cent.

Jet2 said the higher gender and bonus gaps within its leisure airline were "heavily influenced" by the salaries and gender of its pilot and engineering teams, who earn relatively high salaries compared to other staff.

It also reported a large number of cabin crew "who are traditionally female and on a lower pay scale".

Its Jet2holidays business had a more equal gender split so the pay gaps were not as severe, though it said it is working across both to focus on female representation at a senior level "through our talent and succession programmes".

The pilot problem has been a frequently cited reason for pay disparity at airlines, with Easyjet saying its pay gap was "strongly influenced" by the make-up of its pilot community - over a quarter of its UK employees.

EasyJet's average UK pilot salary is £92,400, and 1,407 of its pilots are male compared to 86 women.

A couple of months after the airline reported a pay gap of 45 per cent, the carrier's new chief executive said he would be cutting his salary to match that of his predecessor, Carolyn McCall, to show Easyjet's commitment to "equal pay and equal opportunity for women and men".

Easyjet is also aiming to boost its pipeline of female talent and bring more women on board as pilots, setting a target to have female pilots accounting for a fifth of its new entrant take by 2020.

Meanwhile, Tui Airways has reported a median gender pay gap of 47.3 per cent, and a mean gap of 56.9 per cent.

It said that over the past two years, it had made a five per cent improvement in its male to female hiring ratio for pilots, and was committed to improving the trend.

