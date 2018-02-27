Caitlin Morrison

Waltham Forest has been named the 2019 London Borough of Culture.

The north east London borough has won out in a contest run by the Mayor's office, and will now be granted £1m in funding for cultural events and activities in the area.

Local London Assembly Member Jennette Arnold AM said: "I am absolutely delighted that Waltham Forest has been selected as the first ever London Borough of Culture. This is a testament to the huge amount of talent and cultural output in our community.



"The £1 million of funding provides us with an incredibly exciting opportunity to deliver a lasting legacy for the borough and the means to push forward with the key initiatives and creative projects that were put forward in the bid, aimed at unlocking the potential of local people.



"There has been some incredible support from the community: with so many local businesses, schools and residents getting behind the bid. This marks the beginning of a very exciting time for our borough."

Meanwhile, Brent will take on the mantle in 2020.

Out of a total 32 London boroughs, 22 submitted bids.

The councils in the running were: