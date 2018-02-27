Courtney Goldsmith

Executive pay should face tougher new rules in the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) proposed revisions to the corporate governance code, the Institute of Directors (IoD) said today.

The IoD said there should be greater transparency on the effect of share buybacks and clearer criteria should be given on when bonuses can be clawed back for failures.

The lobby group added that remuneration committees at large listed companies should have to report whether boards who bought back the company’s shares had seen a boost in the packages paid out to executives.

“Following the collapse of Carillion, and in an atmosphere of growing public concern about occasionally excessive executive pay, the FRC have a chance to use revisions to the code to bolster corporate governance in the UK," said Roger Barker, the head of corporate governance at the IoD.

Barker welcomed the FRC's attempt to simplify the complex code, but he said in its simplification it had placed less emphasis on director training, which is necessary to ensure management is properly educated to prevent more cases like Carillion's collapse, he said.

"We are frustrated that this redraft of the code has not emphasised the important role that professional development and training of directors could play in improving board-level behaviour and decision-making.

"We must ensure that the people who sit on the boards of important UK companies have a profound understanding of what is expected in the delivery of good corporate governance – including the need to challenge and properly hold management accountable," Barker said.

