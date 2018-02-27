Rebecca Smith

American Airlines and Qantas Airways are making a fresh push tp secure US regulatory backing for a joint business that would enable them to coordinate prices, warning they could slash services if it was blocked.

The airline giants have filed an application with the US Department of Transportation seeking approval to form a joint business, which they say will "better serve customers flying between North America and Australia and New Zealand".

They say the development will allow them to launch more routes between the US and Australia and New Zealand, including new flights to city pairs currently not served by either of them.

Read more: The first direct London to Australia flights have gone on sale

The airlines also issued a warning in the statement, saying:

Critically, if the joint business is not approved, American and Qantas will have no choice but to further reduce codesharing on their networks. This will jeopardise the number of services and routes each carrier flies between the US and Australia and New Zealand.

Qantas gave the example of its A380 service between Sydney and Dallas/Fort Worth, while American may reduce its services between LA and Sydney and Auckland, which they say rely on codeshare support to be "economically viable".

The carriers said the move to create a joint business would "unlock more than $300m [£215m] annually in consumer benefits that are not achievable through any other form of cooperation", including up to $221m from expanding codesharing between the two and opening connections to more destinations.

American and Qantas said it would also generate up to $89m in value by offering a wider range of fare classes across each other's networks, including lower fares and discounts.

They forecast that a green lit partnership would generate up to 180,000 new trips between the US and Australia and New Zealand every year.

A previous attempt to secure backing for a joint venture spanning the US, Australia and New Zealand was blocked in 2016 under the Obama administration, after concerns were raised by the likes of rival carriers Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue.

Read more: Stobart Group confirms interest in Flybe deal as the airline's shares soar