Comcast swoops in on Sky: Here's how six City analysts reacted

Has Rupert Murdoch just been gazumped? US cable TV giant Comcast swooped in this morning with a £22.1bn takeover offer for Sky - just as things were starting to look up in a long-running battle by Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

The bid complicates an already tricky deal: while Fox is trying to buy the 61 per cent of Sky it doesn't already own, Disney is attempting to buy a bundle of assets owned by Fox - including Sky.

Not surprising, then, that news of Comcast's bid pushed shares in Sky up almost 20 per cent in early trading. Here's what analysts made of it.

1. Murdoch will be back “The company looks in high demand given that Disney is also in the mix after agreeing its own deal for Fox’s media assets including Sky. The interest in Sky reflects its leading market positions in the UK, German and Italian TV markets. “[Sky] shares quickly traded above Comcast’s proposal as soon as the market opened today. That’s the market suggesting there may be a bid battle with Fox and/or Disney forced to come back with more. “Shareholders must now decide whether to sell out now, rather than wait for someone to make the next move, or hold on in hope for an even better deal. “Comcast seems unlikely to face the same level of regulatory headaches as Fox, which is still awaiting approval on the deal more than a year since it was first agreed.” - Russ Mould, AJ Bell

2. A bidding war cometh “This puts a real spanner in the works. We’ve always said that Comcast has been sniffing around Europe. "The bid offers plentiful opportunities for growth beyond the US and we’ve yet to see the same level of consolidation seen in this market. "It is unsurprising that there is significant interest in Sky as it owns a wealth of content and has done a great job of moving into IP distribution. We strongly expect to see a bidding war for Sky. It has all the assets to compete with the web giants.” - Paolo Pescatore, CCS Insight

3. Let the battle commence “Last year Comcast bid $60bn for the Fox assets and Murdoch chose the $52bn lower offer from Disney due to perceived lower regulatory hurdles in the US (on the Fox/NBCU content overlap more than anything). "It is a far easier situation in Europe. Two simple reasons for the approach now: 1) Offer before Fox bid for Sky gets final approval from the CMA [Competition and Markets Authority] which basically seems a done deal now concessions have been made. 2) The risk of losing the 'tentpole' sports rights (EPL) has passed for Sky so both the financial risk (of overpaying) is lower and strategic risk (risk of higher churn from losing) is lower (EPL rights were a win for Sky as we have previously written). “Also remember there is a $1.5bn break Fox have to pay if the Fox/Disney deal breaks. Fox will have to sharpen their pencils now. There is no way we can see that Fox will walk away given how advanced the regulatory clearance process is. This bid marks a floor not an end to this particular saga. Let the battle commence.” - Neil Campling, Mirabaud Securities

4. Doubling down on a dying format? "Comcast has some compelling motivations to do this deal. Back home, Comcast faces a developing trend of 'cord-cutting', customers ditching their cable TV subscriptions in favour of online streaming. Industry consolidation within the US looks difficult after Comcast’s failed takeover of Time Warner Cable. As the biggest media company in the US, Comcast will want to cut in on Disney’s growth ambitions after it acquisition of 21st Century Fox. "Sky is not without its own problems though. Sky shares recently got a boost by paying less for football TV rights but this could be a short-term phenomenon should the likes of Amazon get involved in future bidding. It could be argued, Comcast is doubling-down on a dying format. But from Comcast’s perspective, Sky has a very desirable near-monopoly on satellite TV in the UK. Sky has proved quite adept at keeping with the times via its own NowTV streaming offer, something Comcast has yet to do in the States." - Jasper Lawler, London Capital Group

5. Positive for ultimate value "This development further complicates an already [complex] ownership picture for Sky, but appears positive for the ultimate value that shareholders can ultimately expect to receive. "We await further news and a response from 21st Century Fox whose view on this approach will presumably be influenced by the value that Disney has attributed to Sky as part of its proposed acquisition of Fox’s Movie and TV operations and its stake in Sky for c.$52bn. "Recent share price movements have taken Sky’s stock beyond the level of Fox’s and to a level that we believe represents a healthy premium to its value as a standalone business. That said shareholders look set to benefit from its status as a valuable strategic asset in a consolidation space so on the balance of probability should in our view sit tight." - Roddy Davidson, Shore Capital

6. The market was expecting this "The successful conclusion of the Premiership football rights auction has moved the dial for Sky, which secured more games at a lower cost than last time around. Indeed the fact that Sky shares were already trading at 30p above Fox’s offer price tells us the market was expecting an improved offer from somewhere. "As it is, Comcast has thrown its hat into the ring and is now seeking to meet with the Sky directors to flesh out the deal. There may well be some reaction from 21st Century Fox. However, since the bid for Sky was launched, 21st Century Fox has agreed to sell many of its assets, including Sky, to Disney. It remains to be seen therefore what appetite Rupert Murdoch has to pursue Sky any further." - Laith Khalaf, Hargreaves Lansdown

