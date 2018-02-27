Alys Key

Full English fans need not fear, the sausage industry is alive and well.

Devro, the company which pioneered the use of collagen for sausage casings, posted strong sales growth this morning and said it was "ahead of the pack" on preparations for Brexit.

"We are planning very thoroughly," outgoing chief executive Peter Page told City A.M. "We are working with Defra [the Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs] on raw material imports, as we get most of ours from the Irish beef sector. We're doing our best to help them rather than complain."

The company has factories in the UK but also in various locations around the world, including other EU states.

Page said the company had also not experienced any downturn in demand since the Brexit vote. "It's not as if it's dented confidence in any way."

In results for 2017 released today, the company said it had increased volumes by seven percent, helping to push up revenue to £256.9m. Profit before tax was £26.7m.

Favourable exchange rates also boosted the group, as volumes grew fastest in China, South East Asia, and Russia.

Leading the charge in the group's approach to Brexit from tomorrow will be new CEO Rutger Helbing, currently finance director.

He said today that he does not plan to change the strategy and will continue the Devro 100 programme, which targets revenue growth and cost savings, and that the group was on track to make progress in 2018 despite input cost inflation.