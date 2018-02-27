Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) looks to push on with plans for Cycle Superhighway 9 after today saying its proposals had received significant public backing for the route through Hammersmith and Chiswick.

The route, including nearly 6km of segregated cycle track between Kensington Olympia and Brentford, would connect town centres in west London.

It has been billed as a way to create a safer route for people to cycle, making it easier to cross busy roads and generally making west London a more pleasant place to live and work. The idea is that it will bypass the notoriously difficult-to-navigate Hammersmith Gyratory, as well as Kew Bridge Junction.

More than 5,000 people responded to the mayor's proposals to improve cycling and walking in west Kensington, Hammersmith, with TfL saying the results demonstrated "clear overall support" for the scheme. Nearly 60 per cent of respondents supported or strongly backed the scheme, though 38.7 per cent opposed them.

Here's how it could look:

TfL will now assess the detailed responses to the consultation and determine the next steps for moving forward. A full consultation report will be published later this year, detailing responses to issues raised and the next steps.

Ben Plowden, director of project and programme sponsorship at TfL, said: "Our proposals for Cycle Superhighway 9 would transform the area and it is great so many people have responded to our consultation – helping us make sure the plans work for all Londoners and support thriving town centres as well as active travel.

"We have to make sure that this new infrastructure works for the community and that’s why we are taking the time to fully analyse this detailed feedback.”

Overall, nearly 12km of segregated cycle route would be added to London's streets, including Hammersmith Road, King Street, Chiswick High Road, Brentford High Street and Kew Bridge Road.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling Commissioner, said:

It’s great news that our plans to improve walking and cycling in west London have been backed by Londoners. Cycle Superhighway 9 will improve safety for cyclists and make the area more attractive for pedestrians, providing real benefits to the whole community. I look forward to working closely with the borough councils to consider all of the responses and develop our plans further.

Last month, the mayor backed the development of six new London cycle routes including Ilford to Barking Riverside. Design work will now get underway on the routes which have been flagged as having some of the highest potential for cycling, but at present, do not have the safe infrastructure necessary.

Other routes on the cards include Lea Bridge to Dalston, Hackney to the Isle of Dogs, Tottenham Hale to Camden and Wembley to Willesden Junction.

TfL's proposals for CS9 A two-way segregated cycle track on Hammersmith Road, King Street and Chiswick High Road

Five new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings and more than 20 upgraded pedestrian crossings

Reducing through traffic and rat-running in residential roads by restricting access to the South Circular from Wellesley Road and Stile Hall Gardens for motor vehicles

Stepped cycle tracks (at a lower height than the footway) in each direction on Brentford High Street

Changes to bus stop locations and layouts, including new bus stop bypasses for cyclists

Changes to parking and loading bays and hours of operation

