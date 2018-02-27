Rebecca Smith

Tui said today it had completed its first ever Boeing 737 Max delivery flight on biofuel as it looks to improve its environmental credentials.

The flight from Seattle to Stockholm was carried out with 30 per cent blend biofuel, with Tui saying it was one of the most carbon-efficient flights accomplished by that aircraft type.

The group has set its sights on operating Europe's most carbon-efficient airlines and will reduce the carbon intensity of its operations a further 10 per cent by 2020. It is currently on the hunt for suppliers across Europe as it draws up a "sustainable aviation fuels strategy".

The 737 Max 8 was the second delivery of that aircraft to the travel and tourism firm, with Tui welcoming its first at Tui Belgium last month. Both form part of the deliveries for a large fleet renewal at Tui airlines with 72 new aircraft to arrive by 2023.

By the end of the year, Tui's airlines will have nine of the new aircraft, which will be operated in Belgium, Sweden, the UK and Netherlands.

The 737 Max has 14 per cent lower kerosene consumption, which Tui said works out as 14 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to the aircraft of this size Tui Fly had been using. It also has a smaller noise footprint.

Alex Huber, managing director of Tui Nordic, said: "We are committed to collaborating on projects and partnerships that help scale up sustainable aviation fuels. Seeing the Nordic countries are at the forefront of sustainable development, it is very fitting that our very first Max flight on bio jet fuel touched ground here."

"Biofuel represents a significant opportunity for reducing aviation's carbon footprint and achieving its environmental goals," said Sean Newsum, director of environmental strategy at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The industry as a whole is looking into ways to make aircraft cleaner and quieter. Heathrow now publishes a league table of its best-performing airlines each quarter and has rolled out stricter environmental charges as an incentive.

British Airways meanwhile, wants to curb its emissions by as much as 50 per cent by 2050 and is planning to create jet fuel from waste in a tie-up with renewable energy firm Velocys.

The partnership, also involving Suez and Norma, means Velocys will design a series of waste plants that will convert household waste into renewable jet fuel to power BA's fleet. It plans to reach a final investment decision in 2019.

