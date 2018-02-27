Alys Key

High street baker Greggs posted another rise in sales today, as the chain's healthy food ranges proved to be a hit.

The figures

Overall sales in 2017 grew 7.4 per cent to £960m, up from £894.2m in 2016.

Like-for-like sales in managed stores were up 3.7 per cent.

Profit before tax fell slightly to £71.9m due to a one-off charge of £9.9m.

The board chose to push the final dividend up to 22p, compared to 21.5p this time last year.

Why it's interesting

The home of the steak slice and sausage roll has repositioned itself as a major food-to-go operator, rivalling the likes of Pret a Manger and EAT with a wider food range including salads and wraps.

Though the chain's classic bakes continue to sell well, healthy options now account for more than one in 10 sales, bringing in £100m last year.

Expansion has also boosted sales, with 90 net new openings in 2017. Over 1,850 shops are currently trading.

What Greggs said

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “In 2017 we delivered another strong performance in challenging economic circumstances as rising inflation impacted both our own costs and customers’ disposable income. At the same time we continued to make good progress with our business transformation programme.

“Whilst the UK consumer outlook remains challenging, we are encouraged by the start to the year. 2018 will be the peak year for investment in our supply chain as we create the platforms for further growth. We also plan to open a record number of new shops as we implement our plan to grow Greggs as a leading food-on-the-go brand.”

