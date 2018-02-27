Courtney Goldsmith

US cable TV company Comcast has launched a £22.1bn takeover bid for Sky, challenging Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

Comcast offered £12.50 for each Sky share in cash, which it said marks a premium of 16 per cent on Fox's current offer to buy the 61 per cent of Sky it does not already own.

Shares in Sky rose more than 18 per cent at the market open to 1,305.5p.

“We think Sky is an outstanding company. It has 23m customers, leading positions in the UK, Italy and Germany, and is a consistent innovator in its use of technology to deliver its customers a great experience," said Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive of Comcast.

Roberts said Sky would be very valuable to the US group as it looks to expand internationally.

"We would like to own the whole of Sky and we will be looking to acquire over 50 per cent of the Sky shares. We are confident that we will be able to receive the necessary regulatory approvals," he added.

Fox has been forced to make a number of concessions as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) probes its offer to buy Sky. The CMA has said Murdoch's influence over Sky News would need to be reduced.

Roberts said the UK "is and will remain" a great place to do business, and said Sky's UK headquarters would remain at the Osterley campus in Middlesex.

