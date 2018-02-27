Standard Chartered resumes its dividend as profits jump

Courtney Goldsmith

Standard Chartered has resumed its dividend payout after the bank posted a six-fold rise in profit for 2017.

The figures

The Asia-focused lender said pre-tax profit rocketed to $2.41bn (£1.73bn) from $409m the previous year. Despite the rise it was below analysts' estimates of an average of $2.7bn, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The group's key operating profit measure rose almost three per cent to $14.43bn.

Due to the improvement in the company's capital position, Standard Chartered proposed a full-year dividend of 11 cents per ordinary share.

Why it's interesting

The London-headquartered firm's boss Bill Winters has taken Standard Chartered through a two-year restructuring during which more than 15,000 jobs were cut and various business lines were dropped.

The firm did not pay a dividend for 2016 or the second half of 2015 after its revenues dropped by $5bn between 2012 and 2016.

Today, chairman Jose Vinals said: “The board understands the importance of the ordinary dividend to shareholders and intends to increase the full year dividend per share over time taking into account the earnings outlook, group and local regulatory capital requirements and opportunities to invest to grow the business."

What StanChart said

Winters said:

The transformation of the group continued in 2017 with the significant improvement in underlying profits, a strong capital position and emerging clarity on regulatory capital requirements allowing us to resume paying dividends. We are encouraged by our start to 2018 and remain focused on realising the group’s full potential.

