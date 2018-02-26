Lord Cromwell to oversee RBS's £800m handout to rivals

Lucy White

Crossbench peer Lord Cromwell is set to oversee Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)’s handout of funds to rivals.

Lord Cromwell is being lined up by the Treasury, Sky News reported last night, to oversee the distribution of £800m by RBS to incumbent and challenger banks as part of a state aid penalty levied by the EU.

RBS agreed with the European Commission last summer that it would spend £700m on helping competitor banks increase their market share, since it had benefited from state aid when it was bailed out by the taxpayer during the financial crisis.

The bank will also incur a further £100m of costs associated with the programme.

Lord Cromwell, who was formerly an executive at Barclays’ wealth arm and Brewin Dolphin, could be named chair of the new independent oversight body as soon as this week, sources told Sky News.

Discharging the state aid obligations would remove a crucial hurdle to RBS’s re-privatisation. The bank cannot pay dividends to its shareholders – the largest of which is the government – until the state aid commitments are met.

The money which RBS pays out will be split between a £425m Capability and Innovation Fund, which will be administered by the new body, and a £275m chunk accessible to rivals for incentivising small business customers to switch their accounts from RBS.

The bank had originally planned to sell branches and assets to rivals in order to meet its EU obligations.

It held talks with bodies including Santander UK, Virgin Money and Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks’ owner CYBG, which eventually fell through due to the complexity of any potential deal.

