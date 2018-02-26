Ross McLean

England's bid to resurrect their Six Nations campaign has been boosted by the inclusion of utility back Elliot Daly and prop Kyle Sinckler in their squad for this week’s training camps.

Daly has not featured for England since November and has been recovering from a calf problem, which was sustained after the ankle injury that initially ruled him out of contention.

Sinckler has overcome a torn hamstring and takes his place in the squad alongside the 23 on duty against Scotland, as well as back-row forward James Haskell and Bath lock Charlie Ewels.

England’s next match is against France in Paris on 10 March, while Grand Slam-chasing Ireland host Scotland earlier that same day.

Scotland forward Ryan Wilson, meanwhile, has been cited for an alleged act of foul play following an off-the-ball clash with England’s Nathan Hughes during their 25-13 victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.