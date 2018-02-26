Lucy White

One of Britain’s largest consumer publishers, Time Inc UK (TIUK), was scooped up today by private equity firm Epiris for around £120m, City A.M. understands.

Though financial details were undisclosed, it is understood the deal value was around £120m.

TIUK, the publisher of titles such as music magazine NME, Marie Claire and Country Life, had previously been owned by media and marketing company Meredith Corporation as part of Time Inc.

Time Inc had been attempting to flog its UK division for some time, even before New York-listed Meredith took the whole of the business over at the end of last year. It is understood that TIUK was originally hoped to fetch a slightly higher price tag.

Read more: Former defence chief looking for a hit with NME bid

“At its heart this is a diverse, robust and cash-generative business,” said Epiris partner Chris Hanna.

“We intend to bring clarity and simplicity to it, to focus on maximising the potential of its high-quality portfolio.”

Time Inc’s 50-plus brands, which also include specialist titles such as Cycling Weekly and Horse & Hound, reach 17m adults and 13m online and digital users across the UK.

The company will continue to be led by chief executive Marcus Rich, who joined in 2014 from Daily Mail owner DMG Media.

Sir Bernard Gray, Chairman of New Scientist magazine, wil become executive chairman.

“This deal is a complex corporate carve-out of the type in which we specialise,” said Epiris managing partner Alex Fortescue.

“The business itself offers plentiful scope for transformation through operational improvement and mergers and acquisitions.”

For Epiris, the the TIUK acquisition marks the second scoop for its second fund. Earlier this month, it grabbed the paper business of banknote printer De La Rue.

The firm is proving its worth as a standalone business after Electra Private Equity, the listed trust whose investments it used to manage, sacked Epiris under the influence of activist investor Edward Bramson in 2016.

Read more: Epiris proves its strength as a standalone private equity manager as split with Electra approaches