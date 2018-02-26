Lucy White

Aston Martin, the iconic luxury car manufacturer which was made famous by fictional spy James Bond, has said it is considering a float on the public markets.

Any final decision on a float would be down to Aston Martin's Italian private equity owner Investindustrial, which could choose to sell the company to a private buyer if a willing (and deep-pocketed) party came forward.

London would be the likely venue for such a listing, City A.M. understands, though no firm decisions have yet been made.

"As part of our ongoing development strategy, we continue to consider a range of strategic options for the future of the group, including the potential for an IPO [initial public offering]," said Aston Martin's chief financial officer Mark Wilson, as the company released results today.

The 2018 results

Under Investindustrial's oversight, Aston Martin revved up profit by a quarter of a billion pounds year-on-year to £87m – putting the once-struggling British company firmly back in the black.

Meanwhile, demand for the new DB11 produced the highest unit sales in nine years. Revenues hit an all-time high of £876m, up 48 per cent year-on-year, as the fourth quarter of 2017 saw the strongest performance in the company's history.

Investindustrial completed a similar turnaround operation with Italian motorbike brand Ducati, which it sold in 2012 to Audi for around £80m.

