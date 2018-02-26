Maplin scrambles for capital before its batteries run flat

Helen Cahill

Maplin is in a race against the clock this week as it seeks to find new capital to save it from falling into administration.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) is a potential buyer but it wants Rutland Fund Management, which bought Maplin for £85m four years ago, to keep a stake in the business when it is sold on. EWM wants to make sure Rutland agrees to having a future role in how Maplin is run, according to Sky News. Rutland is reportedly open to pursuing such an option, but talks have slowed down.

Maplin, which employs around 2,500 people, will need to secure a deal within days because it has a number of liabilities due and is low on cash reserves.

An eventual deal could be set up as a pre-pack administration, which would involve the creation of a new company.

A number of retailers are showing signs of distress after a tough Christmas sales period, which affected non-food retailers in particular. Rent bills are looming for the industry, and the businesses that failed to build up revenue over the crucial Christmas sales will be struggling, with some asking for rent reductions from landlords while others may fall into administration. It is thought that Toys R Us could fall into administration this week if it cannot find a buyer.