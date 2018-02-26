Ross McLean

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he is worthy of far greater respect for an enduring goalscoring record which he insists stands up to the harshest of scrutiny.

The 24-year-old was in devastating form as he locked horns with his former club Chelsea on Sunday, netting an equaliser to cancel out Willian’s opener for the west Londoners before providing the ammunition for Jesse Lingard’s winner.

Lukaku enjoyed a blistering start to his Old Trafford career following a £75m summer move from Everton and has chalked up 22 goals in all competitions this season, although only 13 have come in the Premier League.

His strike against the Blues was his first in United colours against a team in the division’s top six, a statistic which had previously plagued him. Lukaku, however, suggests expectations upon him are so high given his past achievements.

“I’ve been in the game for so long,” he said. “I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself.

“You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it. I just want to improve and show people what I can do on the pitch.

“If I win [he might receive more respect]. I want to win. As long as I win and lead my team to winning that’s when I will be really satisfied. As a football player, I don’t play for the individual.

“A lot of big players that we recognise today in the game are players who have won something and I want to be the same. The road is still far ahead but I’m ambitious and I’ll work every day for my team to win. I’m not thinking about myself.”

Lukaku netted 15 league goals during his breakthrough season as a 16-year-old at Anderlecht and since becoming a regular starter in English football with West Brom in 2012, while on loan from Chelsea, he has netted double figures in the league each season.

He scored 25 top-flight goals in his final campaign at Everton last term, which prompted interest from United and Chelsea. He opted for 20-time top-flight champions United rather than his ex-employers and is adamant he holds no regrets.

“No, no, no. When I make a choice it’s with my head and my heart. I made the right choice for me,” added Lukaku.

“As you can see, I’m in a good situation. I’m with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it’s something that I wanted.

“I think I have got a nice record. I’ve scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going. I know that I can improve and really work hard. We are still in the fight in two competitions. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s a nice challenge.”