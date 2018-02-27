Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover investment, legal eagles and pharma. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

EQT

​Leading investment firm EQT and the EQT Ventures Fund, a European VC with commitments of over €566m (£499m), today announce the appointment of Martin Eriksson as executive in residence. Martin joins with a wealth of experience in defining product strategies, building and leading teams, and launching successful products; he's achieved this at startups like Huddle and Covestor, as well as global brands such as Monster and the Financial Times. In his role at EQT Ventures, Martin will be advising portfolio companies on their product strategies, as well as hiring, scaling, and managing their product teams. He will also be working with the EQT team in driving digital transformation across portfolio companies, helping them to leverage their data through technology and identifying new areas for innovation. Areas of his expertise include how to launch successful products, building successful teams and the different types of product strategies in startups vs global brands – and which strategy elements are universal.

Reed Smith

Reed Smith has announced the arrival of fund finance partner Bronwen Jones to the firm’s financial industry group in London. Bronwen joins from Macfarlanes, where she led the investment fund finance group and previously served as the firm’s head of finance. As a key player in the funds finance market in London, Bronwen brings a wealth of experience at a key moment of growth for Reed Smith’s funds finance practice. Ranked band one in the 2017 Chambers UK Directory for Banking & Finance, She represents banks, other financial institutions, sponsors, general partners and fund managers on a range of fund finance matters including capital call facilities, NAV and asset backed facilities, general partner facilities and co-investment facilities. Her work also includes acquisition finance, including unitranche and mezzanine debt, and intercreditor issues, workouts and restructurings.

Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group has appointed Wills Hughes-Wilson as head of patient access and commercial planning. In her role, Wills will be responsible for leading and optimizing Mereo’s patient access and commercialisation strategies, initially in a part-time role as the company builds out its rare disease commercial infrastructure. Most recently, she served on the executive leadership team as chief patient access officer and senior vice president access and external affairs at Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi), an international specialty healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases. Prior to joining Sobi, she served as vice president of health and market access policy at Genzyme Corporation (now part of Sanofi).

