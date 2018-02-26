Carillion jobs saved as talks continue to safeguard remaining 8,000 workers

Oliver Gill

Jobs for more than 8,000 former Carillion staff have now been secured, the government said today.

The Insolvency Service revealed 456 workers had been transferred to “secure jobs”.

But 230 staff were yesterday let go. A total of 1,371 people have been sacked since Carillion collapsed into liquidation in mid-January.

Some 8,066 jobs have been saved with liquidators retaining around 8,000 staff to enable Carillion to deliver services to both public and private sector customers.

“Work is continuing to find new suppliers to take on Carillion’s public and private sector contracts,” the Official Receiver said. “I am continuing to facilitate the transfer of employees on existing or similar terms wherever possible.”

Discussions with potential purchasers for Carillion’s contracts are continuing, it was confirmed.

The Official Receiver added: “I expect that the number of jobs safeguarded through the liquidation will continue to rise.

“Unfortunately as the liquidation proceeds some roles supporting contracts that have transferred are no longer required.”

