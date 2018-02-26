Frank Dalleres

Fifa president Gianni Infantino insists that controversy surrounding the trialling of video assistant referees (VAR) will not deter football’s governing body from adopting the technology at this year’s World Cup.

Infantino argued that it was Fifa’s moral obligation to use VARs at this summer’s tournament in Russia, citing research showing that the system had greatly reduced the instance of incorrect decisions.

Lawmakers the International FA Board is expected to approve VAR for wholesale implementation at its AGM this weekend, having formally endorsed it last month based on the results from trials.

But European chiefs remain sceptical and have ruled out using in next season’s Champions League.

“We have to base decisions on facts and not feelings. The facts are that from almost 1,000 matches which were tested, the accuracy rate of the referees went up from 93 per cent to 99 per cent,” said Infantino.

“If we, or I, can do something to make sure that the World Cup is not decided by a referee’s mistakes, then I think it’s our duty to do it. Much more time is wasted on throw-ins or free kicks, rather than on correcting a potentially wrong decision with VAR, so I’m still very positive.”

English football has trialled VAR this season in some FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures, but it has not yet been used in a Premier League match.

The system has attracted criticism for entailing lengthy delays and keeping spectators in the dark while the officials discuss an incident.

European football chief Aleksander Ceferin is among those who remain unconvinced by VAR in its current guise.

“We will not use it in the Champions League next season,” said Uefa president Ceferin.

“I see a lot of confusion. I think there is no way back any more but we have to educate the referees properly, we have to explain to the fans when it can be used. Fans keep seeing the screen but nobody knows how it works. For me, it might be a good project but we shouldn’t rush it.”

