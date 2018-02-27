Experts see mining stocks outshining the wider market yet again in 2018

Courtney Goldsmith

More than half of senior decision makers in the mining industry expect mining stocks to outperform the wider market for the third year in a row in 2018.

Mining equities outperformed the market in 2017 largely due to a recovery in commodity prices which were boosted by robust global economic growth, and 57 per cent of senior mining experts said mining equities will dig deep yet again in 2018, according to research by global law firm White & Case seen by City AM.

“In 2018, mining and metals companies are pushing ahead to identify new opportunities internationally to support their forward growth strategies," said John Tivey, global head of mining and metals at White & Case. ​

“Confidence that growth is returning is now cemented in the marketplace."

Tivey added that junior firms will begin to attract new investment as exploration projects become attractive investment opportunities again.

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) were thought to be more likely to spur growth this year, with 30 per cent of respondents saying opportunities existed within M&A while just 19 per cent opted for initial public offerings (IPOs).

When asked what type of M&A would prevail in the year ahead, 80 per cent said "opportunistic asset-driven deals". Just three per cent expected hostile approaches.

Technology enters the equation

Rebecca Campbell, a partner in White & Case’s mining and metals practice, said car companies will be rushing to tie up supply deals with miners producing key electric vehicle (EV) elements like lithium and cobalt this year.

"There is also an expectation that battery makers will increasingly look at nickel as a cheaper and easier-to-source alternative to cobalt," Campbell said.

EVs aren't the only new tech shaking up the sector, though.

Campbell said blockchain technology, which underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, could "completely revolutionise" the mining industry.

The technology is already being used by De Beers and others in the diamond industry to create a secure record of transactions, and its applications could be used more broadly across the sector.

