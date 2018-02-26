Monday 26 February 2018 2:28pm

This train firm is telling passengers to get home by 6pm tonight as snow hits London

 
An amber snow warning has been upped to increase most of London for tomorrow
An amber snow warning has been upped to increase most of London for tomorrow (Source: Getty)

A number of train operators are braced for disruption from the snow sweeping the capital today, and Southeastern has told passengers to complete their journeys by 6pm where possible.

It has warned that with heavier snow expected from 6pm, services may be disrupted.

"We recommend that where you can, you should complete your evening journey before 18:00 to avoid possible disruption," the train company said.

Southeastern said it was working closely with Network Rail to keep the rail network open and tracks free of ice, but added that disruption can't be ruled out - "particularly if we do see some heavy snowfall".

If conditions deteriorate, it said an emergency timetable may be introduced, with some routes and stations not being served and a reduce service.

Should that be necessary, Southeastern said it will try to provide "as much notice as possible".

On Tuesday, it plans to run a normal timetable but as a precaution, will be making some trains longer than usual, so changes from that will be confirmed imminently.

Earlier today, National Rail said c2c, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Greater Anglia, South Western Railway, Southern, Stansted Express, TfL Rail and Thameslink services will all be affected by the cold snap.

A range of travel advice has been issued across different networks - more on that here.

