Courtney Goldsmith

Canadian miner Lucara Diamond Corp is the latest firm moving into the blockchain world.

Lucara yesterday revealed it had bought Clara Diamond Solutions, which operates a digital platform for selling rough diamonds as well as a blockchain platform that tracks gems throughout their journey on the supply chain, for about $29m (£21m) in stock.

Lucara, which last year sold the largest rough diamond found in more than a century for $53m, said Clara's technology will transform the way rough diamonds are sold and modernise the supply chain.

It follows a move by diamond giant De Beers to build a similar blockchain-based platform enabling a permanent, traceable record for gemstones. De Beers plans for its platform to be used across the industry, allowing stakeholders and businesses to ensure diamonds are responsibly sourced.

Lucara said it aims to commercialise the Clara platform in the coming months using some diamonds produced by the company's Karowe mine in Botswana. Following that, it will be scaled up to accommodate diamond uptake from an array of sources across the supply chain, Lucara said.

At the same time, Lucara announced the retirement of its chief executive William Lamb, who is stepping down after 10 years. The firm appointed Eira Thomas, a founder and director, as Lamb's successor.

Lamb said: "The recent acquisition of Clara marks an exciting milestone for the company and is consistent with our approach of looking well beyond existing industry practice, adopting innovation and progressive development as a key pillar of the company's success."

Read more: Blockchain boom won't be confined to the diamond sector, De Beers exec says