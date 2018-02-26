Rebecca Smith

Ryanair has rebuffed pressure from pilot group the European Employee Representative Council (EERC) calling on the airline's boss Michael O'Leary to resign.

In its letter, the EERC, an unofficial body set up to push for improved conditions last year, said the budget airline has failed to stem the large number of pilots leaving the airline.

The group said the number of pilots deserting the carrier had not dropped since rostering troubles last year led the airline to cancel a raft of flights and the suspension of a number of routes.

"By our assessment, it looks like further cancellations are inevitable due to the continuing resignations of pilots," Reuters reported the letter as saying.

In a statement responding to the EERC letter, Ryanair said:

The EERC, and their letters, have no legal standing or validity. Ryanair pilots continue to accept pay increases of 20 per cent (so far accepted by 80 per cent of Ryanair pilots) which show that Ryanair pilots do not pay any attention to this so-called EERC either.

The airline managed to quell the threat of strikes over the festive period, agreeing to recognise unions. In January, it struck a deal to recognise the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) as the sole representative body for Ryanair pilots in the UK.

O'Leary though, said he expected staff to strike during Easter week in either Ireland or Portugal, as progress over recognition of some unions has stalled.

Reuters reported the EERC letter as saying: "We suggest you leave now and we call on the board and investors to engage a new CEO to return the airline to its rightful place."

Earlier today, Ryanair announced it will operate from two new airports this summer, as it eyes expansion plans.

It will have a presence at Berlin (Tegel) and Dusseldorf later in the year, with two new aircraft at Palma de Mallorca airport. Four new German peak summer routes have been announced from Berlin, Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Stuttgart, along with extra flights from Cologne and Dortmund to Palma.

