G4S wins lucrative Home Depot cash deal

G4S, the world's biggest security firm, today won a contract worth hundreds of millions of pounds to help DIY retail giant Home Depot stop staff from putting their fingers in the tills.

The deal is one of two big wins revealed this morning.

A specialist subsidiary, G4S Cash Solutions, manages the entire cash lifecycle on behalf of retailers. This includes preventing "leakage" from cash registers, managing float positions, and reducing processing and transportation costs.

In just three years the sector has grown to be worth more than $1bn to the London-listed firm. G4S, one of the world's biggest private employers, already manages the cash at 5,000 of Walmart's US stores.

While today's announcement did not specifically reference company names, City sources confirmed the five-year Canadian contract related to Home Depot.

Sources were tight-lipped on the eight-year Dutch contract, which is with one of the country's largest retailer.

“The growing portfolio of contracts using G4S’s cash management technology underlines the value this technology brings to our retail and bank customers," said G4S group chief executive Ashley Almanza.

"G4S’s technology improves the security, control, ease of use and efficiency of our customers’ cash handling. We believe that there is a substantial and valuable opportunity to extend and grow our new products and services within and across our global markets."

G4S Global Cash Solutions chief executive Jesus Rosano said: "Our new cash technology is being adopted by banks and some of the world’s leading retailers and we expect that this market will continue to grow strongly. At the end of December 2017, our technology was deployed in over 19,500 locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa which represents more than 30 per cent growth over the past 12 months."

