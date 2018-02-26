Monday 26 February 2018 11:59am

Starbucks' trial "latte levy" starts in the City today

 
Emma Haslett
Starbucks said it wants more customers to carry reusable cups (Source: Getty)

Starbucks has just launched its latest sustainability drive: trialling a 5p charge on paper cups in 35 stores across the capital.

The coffee giant, which became the first major chain to announce a so-called latte levy in January, said today it will charge for cups in stores across the City, the West End and West London as part of a three-month trial.

Proceeds will go to Hubbub, an environmental and behaviour change charity, which will track whether customers' behaviour changes during the three months.

Starbucks, which already offers discounts for those using a reusable cup, said its research found almost half of customers said they plan to carry one.

"We’re hoping that this charge will remind customers to rethink their use of single-use plastic-lined cups, as it has with plastic bags," said Simon Redfern, vice president of communications at Starbucks.

