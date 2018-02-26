Helen Cahill

Jeremy Corbyn has said that Labour would seek to keep the UK in a customs union with the EU after Brexit.

He said the UK should maintain the benefits of both the Single Market and the customs union, and that MPs from all parties should join forces with Labour.

"Labour would seek to develop a new, comprehensive EU-UK customs union," he said.

However, he said that the UK should not agree to a deal that leaves it as a "rule taker".

He said trade deals with the US and China would not compensate for the loss of trade with the EU, and that the UK should seek a "bespoke" arrangement with European partners.

Corbyn's speech has set him apart from the government's position, with Theresa May saying she will not seek a customs union with the EU.

"Labour would seek a final deal that gives full access to European markets and maintains the benefits of the single market and the customs union," he said.

"We have long argued that a customs union is a viable option for the final deal. So Labour would seek to negotiate a new comprehensive UK-EU customs union to ensure that there are no tariffs with Europe and to help avoid any need for a hard border in Northern Ireland."

Stephen Martin, director general at the Institute of Directors, said many businesses would be pleased to see Labour is keeping open the option of remaining in a customs union.

He said: