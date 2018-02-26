Courtney Goldsmith

Norway's Hydro has made a $345m (£245m) binding offer for Rio Tinto's European aluminium assets as the mining giant continues to streamline its business.

The sale would include Rio's Isal smelter in Iceland, which has capacity for 205,000 tonnes of aluminium a year, as well as majority stakes in assets in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Hydro is working to produce more of its aluminium from renewable energy sources. The acquisition of the green energy-powered Icelandic smelter will boost its total capacity to 2.4m tonnes this year, with 70 per cent of all aluminium produced by renewable energy, up from two-thirds of output in November.

“The offer demonstrates our strong belief in aluminium, which is seeing the strongest global demand growth among base metals," said Hydro's president and chief executive Svein Richard Brandtzæg.

"Having presence across the value chain is essential to create value from this growth and promote sustainable practices in our global operations."

Rio Tinto's aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said the move to sell the smelter was "evidence of Rio Tinto's commitment to strengthen our business and deliver value by streamlining our portfolio".

It follows Rio's decision to sell Europe's largest aluminium smelter, Aluminium Dunkerque in France, to industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance last month.

Rio will launch a consultation process with employees, relevant European works councils and other stakeholders.

The sale is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2018.

